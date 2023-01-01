Martin House Complex

This 15,000-sq-ft house, completed in 1905, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for his friend and patron Darwin D Martin. Representing Wright's Prairie House ideal, it consists of six interconnected buildings, each meticulously restored inside and out. Two tour options (book online) offer different levels of detail on this elaborate project.

Visitors will revel in the intricate details that the Martin family fortune allowed Wright free reign to indulge, including a central fireplace with a wisteria pattern mosaic. For $150, you can book a day-long tour that includes a visit to Graycliff Estate, also designed by Wright.