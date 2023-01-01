Completed in 1896 for the Guaranty Construction company, this gorgeous piece of architecture has a facade covered in detailed terra-cotta tiles and a superb stained-glass ceiling in its lobby. The interpretative center provides details of how groundbreaking this Adler & Sullivan–designed building was when it was built, when it was the tallest building in Buffalo.

The structure was renamed the Prudential Building in 1898 – both names can be seen above the entrances. The building is now occupied by the law firm Hodgson Russ (which stumped up $15 million for the restoration).