The gallery's superb collection, which ranges from Degas and Picasso to Ruscha, Rauschenberg and other abstract expressionists, occupies a neoclassical building planned for Buffalo's 1905 Pan American Expo. Its temporary exhibits are particularly creative and compelling.

Surrounding the gallery are some monumental historical and contemporary sculptural installations. Make sure to check out M&T First Fridays when the museum is open until 10pm.