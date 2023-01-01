Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center

Scheduled to open in spring 2019, this nonprofit museum is full of displays about the city's impressive stock of buildings, and is located on the ground floor of one of the buildings that was once part of the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane. The monumental edifice, completed in 1880, was designed by eminent architect Henry Hobson Richardson and is surrounded by landscaping created by Frederick Law Olmsted.

The museum is part of the Richardson Olmsted Complex, which also contains the Hotel Henry, a restaurant and event space.