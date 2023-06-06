Shop
Shutterstock / Victoria Lipov
The winters may be long and cold, but Buffalo stays warm with a vibrant creative community and strong local pride. Settled by the French in 1758, the city is believed to derive its name from beau fleuve (beautiful river). With power from nearby Niagara Falls, it boomed in the early 1900s; Pierce-Arrow cars were made here, and it was the first American city to have electric streetlights. One of its nicknames – Queen City – was because it was the largest city along the Great Lakes.
Buffalo
This 15,000-sq-ft house, completed in 1905, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for his friend and patron Darwin D Martin. Representing Wright's Prairie…
Buffalo
The gallery's superb collection, which ranges from Degas and Picasso to Ruscha, Rauschenberg and other abstract expressionists, occupies a neoclassical…
Buffalo
This 32-story art deco masterpiece, opened in 1931 and beautifully detailed inside and out, towers over downtown. It's worth joining the free tour at noon…
Buffalo
This narrow, 400-acre strip of land between the Buffalo River and Lake Erie serves as the city’s Central Park. The heart of the space is Wilkeson Pointe,…
Buffalo
Completed in 1896 for the Guaranty Construction company, this gorgeous piece of architecture has a facade covered in detailed terra-cotta tiles and a…
Buffalo
Occupying a dramatic clifftop location on Lake Erie, 16 miles south of downtown Buffalo, this 1920s vacation home was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for…
Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site
Buffalo
Guided tours of the Ansley-Wilcox house tell the dramatic tale of Teddy's emergency swearing-in here in 1901, after President William McKinley was…
Buffalo
This 350-acre park is one of three in the city designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. It includes meadows, forests, lakes, rose and Japanese-style gardens,…
