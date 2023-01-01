This narrow, 400-acre strip of land between the Buffalo River and Lake Erie serves as the city’s Central Park. The heart of the space is Wilkeson Pointe, which features a small beach. Nearby, the Pointe Beer Garden serves up suds and other refreshments alongside lawn games like cornhole. At the other end of the island is Buffalo Harbor State Park, which includes a marina and restaurant, as well as a nautical-themed playground.

On a clear day, you can see Canada to the northwest. Birders shouldn’t miss the park’s 264-acre Tifft Nature Preserve, with 5 miles of trails through marsh and wetlands. Outer Harbor is also accessible by Bike Ferry from Canalside ($1 fare each way).