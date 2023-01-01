Niagara Falls History Museum

A complete change of pace from the sights near the falls, this museum uses multi-media displays and artifacts to explore the history of Niagara Falls. The focus is on the War of 1812 as well as the transformation of Niagara Falls from an indigenous settlement to one of the most touristed places in Canada. Things like colonial soldier dress-up areas and simulated tight rope walks make it fun for kids. It's inside the beautifully renovated 19th-century Town Hall.

Military history buffs will enjoy visiting Drummond Hill Cemetery, the site of the Battle of Lundy's Lane, known as the 'bloodiest battle' of the War of 1812. Ask for a self-guided tour pamphlet at the front desk. The cemetery is just a couple blocks from the museum.