An unstoppable flow of rushing water surges over the arcing fault in the riverbed with thunderous force. Great plumes of icy mist rise for hundreds of meters as the waters collide, like an ethereal veil concealing the vast rift behind the torrent. Thousands of onlookers delight in the spectacle every day, drawn by the force of the current and the hypnotic mist.
Niagara Falls
The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…
Niagara Falls
The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…
Niagara Falls
A complete change of pace from the sights near the falls, this museum uses multi-media displays and artifacts to explore the history of Niagara Falls. The…
Niagara IMAX Theatre & Daredevil Exhibit
Niagara Falls
Hourly screenings of Niagara: Miracles, Myth & Magic give you an overview of Niagara Falls from the end of the Ice Age to modern day. The shots of the…
Niagara Falls
In Queenston village, a snoozy historic throwback north of the falls near the Lewiston Bridge to the US, is Queenston Heights Park, a national historic…
Niagara Falls
About 8km north of the falls is this exceptional reserve, where you can get a sense of what the area was like pre-Europeans. There are 4km of walking…
Niagara Falls
Around 1km south of Horseshoe Falls, the Showhouse offers year-round floral displays – mostly orchids, succulents and other tropical plants – and some…
Mackenzie Printery & Newspaper Museum
Niagara Falls
This ivy-covered museum was where the esteemed William Lyon Mackenzie once edited the hell-raising Colonial Advocate. Geek out over the Louis Roy Press,…
