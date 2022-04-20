Niagara Falls

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

An unstoppable flow of rushing water surges over the arcing fault in the riverbed with thunderous force. Great plumes of icy mist rise for hundreds of meters as the waters collide, like an ethereal veil concealing the vast rift behind the torrent. Thousands of onlookers delight in the spectacle every day, drawn by the force of the current and the hypnotic mist.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Aerial of Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls. 546768265 aerial, amazing, american, awesome, beautiful, beauty, blue, boats, bridge, canada, canadian, color, drop, fall, flow, helicopter view, horseshoe, landmark, landscape, light, maid, majestic, mist, natural, nature, new, niagara, north, ontario, outdoors, park, power, powerful, rainbow, rapids, river, rock, rocky, scenic, sky, spectacular, speed, stunning, toronto, tour, tourism, travel, view, water, waterfall

    Horseshoe Falls

    Niagara Falls

    The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…

  • Skylon Tower

    Skylon Tower

    Niagara Falls

    The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…

  • Niagara Falls History Museum

    Niagara Falls History Museum

    Niagara Falls

    A complete change of pace from the sights near the falls, this museum uses multi-media displays and artifacts to explore the history of Niagara Falls. The…

  • Niagara IMAX Theatre & Daredevil Exhibit

    Niagara IMAX Theatre & Daredevil Exhibit

    Niagara Falls

    Hourly screenings of Niagara: Miracles, Myth & Magic give you an overview of Niagara Falls from the end of the Ice Age to modern day. The shots of the…

  • Queenston Heights Park

    Queenston Heights Park

    Niagara Falls

    In Queenston village, a snoozy historic throwback north of the falls near the Lewiston Bridge to the US, is Queenston Heights Park, a national historic…

  • Niagara Glen Nature Reserve

    Niagara Glen Nature Reserve

    Niagara Falls

    About 8km north of the falls is this exceptional reserve, where you can get a sense of what the area was like pre-Europeans. There are 4km of walking…

  • Floral Showhouse

    Floral Showhouse

    Niagara Falls

    Around 1km south of Horseshoe Falls, the Showhouse offers year-round floral displays – mostly orchids, succulents and other tropical plants – and some…

  • Mackenzie Printery & Newspaper Museum

    Mackenzie Printery & Newspaper Museum

    Niagara Falls

    This ivy-covered museum was where the esteemed William Lyon Mackenzie once edited the hell-raising Colonial Advocate. Geek out over the Louis Roy Press,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Niagara Falls

Sunset over Canandaigua Lake.

Wildlife & Nature

Detours worth making between NYC and Niagara Falls

Oct 12, 2020 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Niagara Falls with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Niagara Falls