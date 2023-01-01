Niagara Glen Nature Reserve

About 8km north of the falls is this exceptional reserve, where you can get a sense of what the area was like pre-Europeans. There are 4km of walking trails winding down into a gorge, past huge boulders, cold caves, wildflowers and woods. Stop by the Nature Centre for trail maps and info. Park naturalists also offer daily one-hour guided nature walks ($7; 11am and 2pm) during the summer season. Bring something to drink – the water in the Niagara River is far from clean.