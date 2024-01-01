Floral Clock

Niagara Falls

LoginSave

This classic photo stop – people love it! – is a 40-foot-wide clock planted with more than 15,000 plants to create whimsical and intricate designs; Westminster chimes sound on the quarter hour. Take a quick selfie here on the way to Queenston Heights Park or Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial of Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls. 546768265 aerial, amazing, american, awesome, beautiful, beauty, blue, boats, bridge, canada, canadian, color, drop, fall, flow, helicopter view, horseshoe, landmark, landscape, light, maid, majestic, mist, natural, nature, new, niagara, north, ontario, outdoors, park, power, powerful, rainbow, rapids, river, rock, rocky, scenic, sky, spectacular, speed, stunning, toronto, tour, tourism, travel, view, water, waterfall

    Horseshoe Falls

    5.17 MILES

    The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…

  • Martin House Complex

    Martin House Complex

    17.86 MILES

    This 15,000-sq-ft house, completed in 1905, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for his friend and patron Darwin D Martin. Representing Wright's Prairie…

  • Albright-Knox Art Gallery

    Albright-Knox Art Gallery

    17.34 MILES

    The gallery's superb collection, which ranges from Degas and Picasso to Ruscha, Rauschenberg and other abstract expressionists, occupies a neoclassical…

  • Buffalo City Hall

    Buffalo City Hall

    20.05 MILES

    This 32-story art deco masterpiece, opened in 1931 and beautifully detailed inside and out, towers over downtown. It's worth joining the free tour at noon…

  • Skylon Tower

    Skylon Tower

    4.74 MILES

    The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…

  • Tawse Winery

    Tawse Winery

    18.41 MILES

    An elegant tasting room on a gorgeous landscaped vineyard that integrates organic and biodynamic farming to eliminate the use of insecticides, fungicides…

  • Cave of the Winds

    Cave of the Winds

    4.72 MILES

    On the northern corner of Goat Island, don a souvenir rain poncho and sandals (provided) and take an elevator down to walkways just 25ft from the crashing…

  • Creekside Estate Winery

    Creekside Estate Winery

    14.43 MILES

    Stop at this hipster-ish winery, where you can tour the crush pad and underground cellars. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic lunch in the vineyard, blanket and…

View more attractions

Nearby Niagara Falls attractions

1. Queenston Heights Park

0.68 MILES

In Queenston village, a snoozy historic throwback north of the falls near the Lewiston Bridge to the US, is Queenston Heights Park, a national historic…

2. Mackenzie Printery & Newspaper Museum

0.93 MILES

This ivy-covered museum was where the esteemed William Lyon Mackenzie once edited the hell-raising Colonial Advocate. Geek out over the Louis Roy Press,…

4. Riverbrink Art Museum

1.51 MILES

A country home turned art museum, Riverbrink has well-curated exhibits of fine and decorative works of art, with a focus on Canadian historical pieces…

5. Niagara Glen Nature Reserve

1.54 MILES

About 8km north of the falls is this exceptional reserve, where you can get a sense of what the area was like pre-Europeans. There are 4km of walking…

6. Whirlpool State Park

2.21 MILES

This park, 3 miles north of the falls, sits just above a sharp bend in the Niagara River – a bend that creates a giant whirlpool easily visible from your…

7. Ten Thousand Buddhas Sarira Stupa

2.82 MILES

If the tourist bustle is messing with your yang, find some tranquility at this out-of-context Buddhist temple. Seven stories high, it's home to a…

8. Bird Kingdom

4.08 MILES

The jungly Bird Kingdom claims to be the world's largest indoor aviary, with 400 species of free-flying tropical birds from around the globe. You can also…