This classic photo stop – people love it! – is a 40-foot-wide clock planted with more than 15,000 plants to create whimsical and intricate designs; Westminster chimes sound on the quarter hour. Take a quick selfie here on the way to Queenston Heights Park or Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Floral Clock
Niagara Falls
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.17 MILES
The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…
17.86 MILES
This 15,000-sq-ft house, completed in 1905, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for his friend and patron Darwin D Martin. Representing Wright's Prairie…
17.34 MILES
The gallery's superb collection, which ranges from Degas and Picasso to Ruscha, Rauschenberg and other abstract expressionists, occupies a neoclassical…
20.05 MILES
This 32-story art deco masterpiece, opened in 1931 and beautifully detailed inside and out, towers over downtown. It's worth joining the free tour at noon…
4.74 MILES
The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…
18.41 MILES
An elegant tasting room on a gorgeous landscaped vineyard that integrates organic and biodynamic farming to eliminate the use of insecticides, fungicides…
4.72 MILES
On the northern corner of Goat Island, don a souvenir rain poncho and sandals (provided) and take an elevator down to walkways just 25ft from the crashing…
14.43 MILES
Stop at this hipster-ish winery, where you can tour the crush pad and underground cellars. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic lunch in the vineyard, blanket and…
Nearby Niagara Falls attractions
0.68 MILES
In Queenston village, a snoozy historic throwback north of the falls near the Lewiston Bridge to the US, is Queenston Heights Park, a national historic…
2. Mackenzie Printery & Newspaper Museum
0.93 MILES
This ivy-covered museum was where the esteemed William Lyon Mackenzie once edited the hell-raising Colonial Advocate. Geek out over the Louis Roy Press,…
3. Botanical Gardens & Butterfly Conservatory
0.96 MILES
Entry to the 40 hectares of the Botanical Gardens is free, but you'll need to pay to enter the Butterfly Conservatory, with its more than 45 species of…
1.51 MILES
A country home turned art museum, Riverbrink has well-curated exhibits of fine and decorative works of art, with a focus on Canadian historical pieces…
5. Niagara Glen Nature Reserve
1.54 MILES
About 8km north of the falls is this exceptional reserve, where you can get a sense of what the area was like pre-Europeans. There are 4km of walking…
2.21 MILES
This park, 3 miles north of the falls, sits just above a sharp bend in the Niagara River – a bend that creates a giant whirlpool easily visible from your…
7. Ten Thousand Buddhas Sarira Stupa
2.82 MILES
If the tourist bustle is messing with your yang, find some tranquility at this out-of-context Buddhist temple. Seven stories high, it's home to a…
4.08 MILES
The jungly Bird Kingdom claims to be the world's largest indoor aviary, with 400 species of free-flying tropical birds from around the globe. You can also…