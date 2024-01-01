Rainbow Bridge

Western New York

LoginSave

Bring your passport for the walk or drive across this bridge linking the US and Canadian sides of the falls – there are good views along the way.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial of Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls. 546768265 aerial, amazing, american, awesome, beautiful, beauty, blue, boats, bridge, canada, canadian, color, drop, fall, flow, helicopter view, horseshoe, landmark, landscape, light, maid, majestic, mist, natural, nature, new, niagara, north, ontario, outdoors, park, power, powerful, rainbow, rapids, river, rock, rocky, scenic, sky, spectacular, speed, stunning, toronto, tour, tourism, travel, view, water, waterfall

    Horseshoe Falls

    0.96 MILES

    The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…

  • Martin House Complex

    Martin House Complex

    15.41 MILES

    This 15,000-sq-ft house, completed in 1905, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for his friend and patron Darwin D Martin. Representing Wright's Prairie…

  • Albright-Knox Art Gallery

    Albright-Knox Art Gallery

    14.63 MILES

    The gallery's superb collection, which ranges from Degas and Picasso to Ruscha, Rauschenberg and other abstract expressionists, occupies a neoclassical…

  • Buffalo City Hall

    Buffalo City Hall

    17 MILES

    This 32-story art deco masterpiece, opened in 1931 and beautifully detailed inside and out, towers over downtown. It's worth joining the free tour at noon…

  • Skylon Tower

    Skylon Tower

    0.7 MILES

    The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…

  • Tawse Winery

    Tawse Winery

    17.88 MILES

    An elegant tasting room on a gorgeous landscaped vineyard that integrates organic and biodynamic farming to eliminate the use of insecticides, fungicides…

  • Cave of the Winds

    Cave of the Winds

    0.51 MILES

    On the northern corner of Goat Island, don a souvenir rain poncho and sandals (provided) and take an elevator down to walkways just 25ft from the crashing…

  • Creekside Estate Winery

    Creekside Estate Winery

    14.05 MILES

    Stop at this hipster-ish winery, where you can tour the crush pad and underground cellars. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic lunch in the vineyard, blanket and…

View more attractions

Nearby Western New York attractions

1. Bird Kingdom

0.15 MILES

The jungly Bird Kingdom claims to be the world's largest indoor aviary, with 400 species of free-flying tropical birds from around the globe. You can also…

3. Wax Museum at Niagara

0.33 MILES

Hardly the most state-of-the-art museum, but entertaining and packed with interesting stories: massacres, stunt-jumpers and that time the water stopped…

4. American Falls

0.35 MILES

Along the New York side, next to Bridal Veil Falls, this waterfall forms an impressive 260-meter-wide curtain of rushing white water. During the day,…

5. Bridal Veil Falls

0.45 MILES

Rushing waters between Luna and Goat islands create this waterfall on the US side, just 17-meters wide. The falls form a perfect, full (and namesake)…

6. Cave of the Winds

0.51 MILES

On the northern corner of Goat Island, don a souvenir rain poncho and sandals (provided) and take an elevator down to walkways just 25ft from the crashing…

7. Skylon Tower

0.7 MILES

The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…