McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Handcrafted buildings (including painter Tom Thomson’s cabin, moved from its original location), set amid 40 hectares of conservation trails, contain works by Canada’s best-known landscape painters, the Group of Seven, as well as works by First Nations, Inuit, Métis and other acclaimed Canadian artists. It's a 34km, 45-minute drive from Toronto and totally worth the trip. A sculpture garden and the graves of gallery co-founders Robert and Signe McMichaels and six of the Group of Seven artists are also on-site.

Free tours are included with admission Wednesday to Sunday. Parking is $7.