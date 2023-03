This may not be a full-fledged LEGOLAND theme park, but it's loved by kids, especially younger ones, who delight in its collection of hands-on, educational Lego-centric attractions, including an earthquake table, a 4D cinema and a Lego factory. It's in the sprawling Vaughan Mills shopping center; take the subway to Yorkdale station and transfer onto the 360 YRT Maple Express bus to Vaughan Mills.

Discounted tickets are available online.