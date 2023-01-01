Ontario Science Centre

Science exhibits, hands-on activities and live demonstrations wow the kids here – or at least the little ones. The 50-year-old museum needs a face-lift: many exhibits, while interesting, are pretty dated and at times don't even work. You can climb a rock wall, journey to the center of the human heart and catch a criminal with DNA fingerprinting, but prepare to be just a little underwhelmed. The domed IMAX theater is still a reliable hit. Check the website for family events.