A leafy, 6.5-hectare park fronting the like-named beach, Kew Gardens is a popular spot year-round, with facilities such as tennis courts and an Olympic-size public swimming pool as well as an ice-skating rink and a beachfront fire pit that's lit on winter weekends (December to March). It's also a nice place for picnic, with lots of shade trees and green expanses. There are restrooms and snack bars, too.

The Martin Goodman Trail, a 56km path that follows Toronto's waterfront, runs along the southern edge of the park.