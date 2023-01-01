Commanding heavenly views of the lakefront from a priceless slab of real estate, the elegantly proportioned RC Harris Water Treatment Plant is an art-deco masterpiece that has appeared in countless movies and TV shows. Originally disparagingly dubbed the 'Palace of Purification' due to hefty construction costs during the Great Depression, the fully operational plant is rarely open to the public – try during Doors Open – but it makes a great photographic subject.
