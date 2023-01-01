Lakeshore cliffs with cathedral-spire formations expose evidence of five glacial periods at Scarborough Bluffs. Spanning 14km, from Rosetta McClain Gardens to East Point Park, this is a stunning landscape as well as an important stopover for migrating birds. Several trails allow visitors to enjoy meadows, forests, beaches, wetlands and spectacular views across Lake Ontario. The highest section, grassy Cathedral Bluffs Park (65m), makes a great photo op. Below, Bluffers Park Beach is the best place to appreciate the jutting cliffs and spires.

About 6km east is Guild Park, a serene 36-hectare lakefront forest filled with architectural relics and sculptures collected from the 1950s to the 1970s by the forward-thinking Rosa and Spencer Clark.

Without wheels, getting to the Bluffs can be a drag. Take the subway to Victoria Park, then bus 12 along Kingston Rd to Cathedral Bluffs Dr, east of the St Clair Ave E intersection. If you're driving, Kingston Rd (Hwy 2) runs parallel to the lakeshore; turn south onto Brimley Rd for Bluffers Park Beach, south at Cathedral Bluffs Dr to reach Cathedral Bluffs Park, or south on Guildwood Pkwy for Guild Park.