Located just outside Toronto, the Aga Khan is the first museum in North America dedicated to Islamic art. The magnificent building houses the extensive collection of the late Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, including works originating from places as diverse as the Iberian peninsula and China, created over a span of 1000 years. Tours of the collection, special exhibits and grounds are available for an additional fee. Music and dance performances regularly held – check the website for the calendar. Parking $10.