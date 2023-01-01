Todmorden Mills Heritage Site

In an idyllic setting by the Don River, Todmorden Mills is a late-18th-century grist mill turned saw mill, then brewery and distillery, then paper mill. Historical relics are on display inside. Enthusiastic guides show visitors around old millers' houses and the petite Don train station. To get here, take the subway to Broadview station, then board any bus. Alight at Mortimer/Pottery Rd (Dairy Queen), turn left and walk down Pottery Rd.

The renovated Papermill Theatre and Gallery showcases the work of local and emerging artists. Nature paths start near the bridge and wind back to the secluded Todmorden Mills Wildflower Preserve (www.hopscotch.ca/tmwp), 9 hectares of wildflowers growing on former industrial wasteland, complete with boardwalks and viewing platforms.