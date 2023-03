This hallowed hockey arena was built in an astounding five months during the Great Depression, and was home to the Toronto Maple Leafs for over 50 years until they relocated to the Scotiabank Arena in 1999. In its heyday, Elvis, Sinatra and the Beatles all belted out tunes here. After a monumental redevelopment project, the facility is now home to Ryerson University's Athletic Centre and the must-see flagship megastore of the Loblaw's grocery chain.