The seat of Ontario's Provincial Legislature occupies an ornate 1893 sandstone building north of College St. For some homegrown entertainment, head for the visitors gallery when the adversarial legislative assembly is in session (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday March to June and September to December). Viewing is free, but strict security regulations apply. Free 30-minute tours depart every 30 to 60 minutes from the information desk (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4:30pm Saturday and Sunday May to September).