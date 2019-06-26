It's important in life to be well shod, a stance the Bata Shoe Museum takes seriously. Impressively designed by Raymond Moriyama to resemble a stylized shoebox, the museum houses a collection of 13,000 'pedi-artifacts' from around the globe, spanning 4500 years; only 3% to 4% are on view at any given time. Peruse 19th-century French chestnut-crushing clogs, Canadian indigenous polar boots or famous modern pairs worn by Elton John, Indira Gandhi and Pablo Picasso. Come along for something truly different.