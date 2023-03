Atop the Baldwin Steps, this gracious home and its Victorian-Edwardian gardens were built in 1866 as a country estate for financier James Austin and his family. Donated to the city in 1978, it became a museum in 1984 and was painstakingly transformed to evoke the heady age of the 1920s and '30s. Knowledgeable guides lead visitors through the estate, sharing the history of the home and the Austen family along the way – highly recommended.