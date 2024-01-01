Wychwood Park

Toronto

LoginSave

Formerly a gated artists colony, Wychwood Park, established in the late 19th century, showcases some of Toronto's most beautiful and fascinating heritage architecture. It's a great place for a stroll. Bear in mind that Wychwood is a residential community where people go about their daily lives, so please be respectful as you sightsee.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Distillery shining at night. Historic district built in 1832 in Toronto Currently one of the major tourist attractions with many shops restaurants and art galleries Toronto Ontario Canada 2008

    Distillery District

    3.7 MILES

    Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…

  • October 15, 2013: Exterior of the Royal Ontario Museum on a sunny day.

    Royal Ontario Museum

    1.55 MILES

    Opened in 1914, the multidisciplinary ROM is Canada's biggest natural-history museum and one of the largest museums in North America. You'll either love…

  • Toronto city skyline at twilight, Canada.

    CN Tower

    3.04 MILES

    Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can…

  • Exterior of Hockey Hall of Fame.

    Hockey Hall of Fame

    3.1 MILES

    The mecca of Canada's national sport, the Hockey Hall of Fame is a Canadian institution. Even those unfamiliar with the rough, super-fast sport are likely…

  • Spring is such a gorgeous time of year to visit the amazing High Park of Toronto. Many people do enjoy warm sun on the hill and celebrate spring in the park.

    High Park

    3.02 MILES

    Toronto's favorite green space is a wonderful spot to unfurl a picnic blanket, swim, play tennis, bike around, skate on 14-hectare Grenadier Pond or – in…

  • St Lawrence Market.

    St Lawrence Market Complex

    3.24 MILES

    Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…

  • Henry Moore sculpture - Art Gallery of Ontario ( AGO ), Toronto

    Art Gallery of Ontario

    2.28 MILES

    The AGO houses collections both excellent and extensive (bring your stamina). Renovations of the facade, designed by the revered Frank Gehry and completed…

  • McMichael Canadian Art Collection, an art gallery with a focus on the Group of Seven

    McMichael Canadian Art Collection

    14.96 MILES

    Handcrafted buildings (including painter Tom Thomson’s cabin, moved from its original location), set amid 40 hectares of conservation trails, contain…

View more attractions

Nearby Toronto attractions

1. Casa Loma

0.63 MILES

Toronto's only castle may never have housed royalty, but it certainly has grandeur, lording over the Annex from a cliff that was once the shoreline of the…

2. Spadina Museum

0.67 MILES

Atop the Baldwin Steps, this gracious home and its Victorian-Edwardian gardens were built in 1866 as a country estate for financier James Austin and his…

3. Bata Shoe Museum

1.34 MILES

It's important in life to be well shod, a stance the Bata Shoe Museum takes seriously. Impressively designed by Raymond Moriyama to resemble a stylized…

4. Royal Ontario Museum

1.55 MILES

Opened in 1914, the multidisciplinary ROM is Canada's biggest natural-history museum and one of the largest museums in North America. You'll either love…

5. Gardiner Museum

1.61 MILES

Opposite the Royal Ontario Museum, the Gardiner was founded by philanthropists to house their ceramics. Spread over three floors, the collections cover…

6. Provincial Legislature

1.88 MILES

The seat of Ontario's Provincial Legislature occupies an ornate 1893 sandstone building north of College St. For some homegrown entertainment, head for…

7. Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto

2.02 MILES

Housed in what was once Toronto's tallest building – a factory producing aluminum parts – MOCA exhibits innovative works by Canadian and international…

8. Art Gallery of Ontario

2.28 MILES

The AGO houses collections both excellent and extensive (bring your stamina). Renovations of the facade, designed by the revered Frank Gehry and completed…