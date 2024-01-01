Formerly a gated artists colony, Wychwood Park, established in the late 19th century, showcases some of Toronto's most beautiful and fascinating heritage architecture. It's a great place for a stroll. Bear in mind that Wychwood is a residential community where people go about their daily lives, so please be respectful as you sightsee.
