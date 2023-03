Amusement-park lovers will want to trek to this, Canada's largest, featuring more than 60 rides, including the mammoth Leviathan, with a peak height of 93m! There's also an exploding volcano, the 20-hectare Splash Works water park and a white-water canyon. Queues can be lengthy. Most rides operate no matter the weather; tickets are cheaper online. From the Vaughan subway stop, catch the 20 bus (operated by York Region Transit).