Dating to 1834, this national historic site is also the city's oldest surviving post office. A small museum showcases the beginning of the city's postal service back when it was part of the British Royal Mail; the highlight for many is writing a letter with a quill – tougher than it looks! – and posting it.
Toronto's First Post Office
Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District
