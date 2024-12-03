Canada’s largest city is as diverse, accessible and cosmopolitan as you’ve heard.

From culinary adventures to exciting cultural events and raucous sports matches, Toronto continues to delight visitors to Canada year-round. And whatever time of year you decide to visit, there’s sure to be a long list of things to see and do.

The lakeside city has a reputation for frigid winters and steamy summers – but don’t let extreme temperatures ruin your expectations of this beautiful place. Our guide to the best times to visit Toronto will help you plan the perfect trip with ease.

September to November is best for taking in spectacular fall colors

With pleasant weather, rich autumn colors and fewer crowds at major sites, we think fall is the best time to visit Toronto. First, those trees: the justly world-famous fall colors of Ontario simply dazzle. Only an hour from central Toronto, nature lovers, hikers and photographers can experience the beauty of autumn on the Bruce Trail.

For those who wish to drive even further afield, Algonquin Park draws nature-loving tourists every fall. The downside of all these beautiful views? It's one of the most popular times to visit Toronto and all those visitors push the prices up.

The tail end of the summer festival season winds down in September and includes celebrations such as the Toronto Ukrainian Festival. The famed all-night, art spectacular, Nuit Blanche, happens in late September/early October every year and draws big crowds. If you're feeling a little chilly after a day of leaf peeping, warm up with a delicious mug of hot chocolate courtesy of the Toronto Chocolate Festival – it takes over various venues for the month of October.

The weather during fall ranges from cool to cold (7℃/45℉ to 2℃/36℉), with rare warmer days. As the temperature dips in November, Torontonians bundle up for outdoor holiday events or head indoors. Crowds flock to The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and the Toronto Santa Claus Parade is the perfect warm-up for the festive season.

Summer is prime time for exploring Toronto’s green spaces, like the Toronto Islands. Getty Images

June to August is the perfect time for outdoor activities

Summer in Toronto is simply divine. Through the end of May and into early September, the city bustles with activities for the intrepid traveler. Warm weather and sunshine make for perfect walks through the city’s vibrant neighborhoods, while Toronto’s lovely beaches also beckon. Visitors and locals pack picnics to enjoy in the city's beautiful parks and stretch out to soak up the summer sun while they can. June sees Toronto spring into life with the annual Pride festival taking the party spirit to the streets.

July continues the social vibe with Summerlicious, a scheme that offers savings at restaurants across the city – excellent for stretching your travel budget. Artistic and cultural events pop up across the city during the Toronto Fringe Festival and it's a wonderfully busy and creative time to be here. The Beaches International Jazz Festival keeps the music playing at various venues around Toronto at the end of the month.

As peak summer sets in during August, visitors to Toronto can experience a variety of events both outdoors and in, many within walking distance of each other. Take local transit to your destination via the city’s streetcars for a scenic view of vibrant neighborhoods and join in the celebrations at North America's largest Caribbean carnival, Caribana.

Summer weather ranges from pleasant to hot (you'll find highs of 25℃/76℉ and lows around 18℃/65℉). Bring summer attire but be prepared for cooler days and evenings with sweaters or a light jacket. Crowds can be considerable, especially outside. The city welcomes its highest number of tourists in summer, making this one of the most expensive times to visit.

Ice skating at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. Damion Rae Photography/500px

December to February is best for budget travelers

As the temperature plunges, Torontonians head inside to enjoy a wealth of activities away from the cold. Always a draw, the CN Tower boasts impressive views of the city and beyond, while the Art Gallery of Ontario hosts impressively curated art exhibitions from around the world.

For those who are not afraid of the cooler temperatures and want to spend some time getting some exercise outdoors, we highly recommend ice skating at Toronto City Hall. Everything gets very festive in December as the streets are lined with twinkling lights and people anticipate Christmas. Get in the swing of things at the Distillery District Christmas Market.

January is an unfortunately bleak month in the Northern Hemisphere but it's a great time for visitors who don't want the hassle of crowds and high prices. It may be cold outside but there's still plenty happening indoors and the Winterlicious Festival kicks off at the end of the month to tempt locals out into the city's incredible restaurants. It continues all through the month of February and is a great way to stretch your travel budget even further. The Canadian International AutoShow rolls into town at the end of the month and brings a sharp uptick in visitors with it.

Toronto winters are cold, with average temperatures ranging from 2℃ (36°F) to -6℃ (26°F); bring a heavy coat and dress in layers.

Toronto’s cherry blossoms fill parks and gardens with beautiful colors in spring. Elena Berd/Shutterstock

March to May is best for indoor events and activities

The weather tends to be unpredictable in spring, making it a great time to consider indoor events. A popular annual event in March, the One of a Kind Show offers a platform for independent sellers to showcase their wares. Lively St Patrick’s Day events in various pubs and bars, and music and cultural celebrations of the Emerald Isle, means everyone can feel a little Irish in Toronto’s downtown core.

The annual Hot Docs festival highlights documentaries from around the world for film lovers every April. Near the end of May, the weather starts getting nice, with an average high of 17°C (63°F) and a low of 7°C (45°F). In other words, the perfect weather for watching the annual fireworks on Victoria Day weekend.

Spring weather will range from cool to pleasant. Bring a seasonal jacket with layers, including light sweaters and shirts. Jeans or heavier pants will guarantee comfort during changing daily temperatures. The number of visitors ticks up as the weather warms – and you can expect an increase in prices near the end of May as outdoor events begin.