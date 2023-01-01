A national historic site and one of the oldest museums in Canada, this quaint and fascinating temple was built in 1832 by a Quaker sect called the Children of the Peace, to a unique architectural style. Lovingly restored in 2011, the simple museum tells the story of its founders and makes a wonderful day trip out of Toronto. It's about 55km north of downtown.

Getting to Sharon Temple by public transportation from Toronto means taking a commuter train and two buses – a long ride but totally do-able! From Union Station, take a GO train to the Aurora GO station, five stops and 50 minutes away. From there, transfer to GO transit bus 68 Barrie Terminal to the Newmarket GO station. Upon arrival, cross to the south side of the street (Davis Dr) and take local bus 50 Sutton via Keswick Marketplace to the Leslie St/Mt Albert Rd stop; the temple is across the street (Leslie St), just south of the bus stop.

By car, head north on Don Valley Pkwy, eventually becoming Hwy 404, for about 50km. Exit on Regional Rd 19/Green Line E in East Gwillimbury. Take Green Line E for 1.3km, then turn right onto Leslie St. Sharon Temple is 2km north, on the left-hand side of the street.