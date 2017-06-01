Welcome to Ottawa
Canada's gargantuan Gothic Parliament buildings regally anchor the downtown core, an inspiring jumble of pulsing districts around the Rideau Canal. A few days' worth of world-class museums are architecturally inspiring homes to a variety of intriguing collections.
Parks, gardens and wide, open public spaces pay an accessible and year-round homage to all four seasons. Average temperatures are well below 0°C from December to March, but locals celebrate the city's longest-seeming season with a bunch of outdoor pursuits. Many skate to work or school on the frozen canal, while the Winterlude festival sees fantastical ice sculptures. As spring clicks to summer, auspicious tulips cheer the downtown, followed by vibrant fall leaves that line the streets with eye-popping reds and yellows.
Ottawa activities
Ottawa City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Your ticket is valid for one-day, or two to three consecutive days, which allows you to tour Ottawa at your own pace, or stay on the bus for a 1.5-hour fully narrated tour. The hop-on, hop-off tour runs in a continuous circle daily, from 10:00am until 3:00pm, officially starting on the corner of Sparks and Elgin Streets. Ride along the London-style double decker bus as you learn and view Ottawa's most famous landmarks. Some of the attractions you'll get to visit on this hop-on hop off tour include Parliament Hill, Canadian Museum of History, Notre Dame Basilica, Rideau Hall and the Canadian War Museum. This tour is seasonal, operating from April through to October.
Ottawa City Tour by Land and Water
Meet on the banks of the Ottawa River at Parliament Hill to begin your guided adventure through Ottawa and Gatineau. Colloquially known as “The Hill,” Parliament Hill serves as the seat of Canada’s federal government and is one of the city’s most visited attractions. You’ll learn more of these informative and entertaining tidbits after you board the amphibus, where a bilingual guide in French and English offers a full hour of humorous narration about the picturesque sites that dot your tour route. You’ll ride past Mill Street Brewery and the Canadian War Museum before crossing the river on Pont du Portage bridge into Gatineau, home to the Canadian Museum of Civilization and the Maurice Richard Statue—the last famous site you’ll hit before you drive right into the river!The amphibus gently eases into Ottawa River, where you can admire the sites you passed on land from an entirely different perspective. As you are propelled in a loop around the water, catch a glimpse of three of Ottawa’s striking bridges and Major’s Hill Park, home to the National Gallery of Canada and its iconic glass and granite façade. After you complete your nautical adventure, it’s back on land and across one of those bridges to the heart of Ottawa. Ride past other top Ottawa sights such as the prime minister’s residence, the tin-covered steeples of Ottawa’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica, and the bustling streets of ByWard Market. End the scenic journey across the Rideau Canal and back at Parliament Hill, where you bid adieu to your amphibus, newly armed with a greater appreciation for Ottawa’s streets and sights.
2-Hour Ottawa Express City Bike Tour
Starting downtown, you will first visit the War Memorial. A leisurely ride on the Rideau Canal Pathway will give you a beautiful view of Ottawa’s downtown and popular Byward market neighborhood. As you continue cycling, you will visit Rideau Hall, Ridea Falls, and cross a bridge to visit the beautiful province of Quebec. Cycling back through Voyageurs and Ottawa River pathways (or Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway), you will see and hear more of Ottawa's beauty and major attractions including the Parliament Hill, National Art Gallery and Museum of History. Locks and Bytown Museum will be the last attractions that you will see during this short and fun tour.
Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa
This tour departs from the Haunted Walks ticket office, located just steps from Parliament Hill in Downtown Ottawa.The 90-minute storytelling adventure will surprise, amaze, and delight even the most skeptical in the group. Along the way, hear a number of stories. Find out about the tragic connection between the Titanic and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier; why the Rideau Canal (a Unesco World Heritage Site) is believed to be haunted by 1,000 workers who died during the construction; and Ottawa's infamously haunted high school.Also, learn about a Canadian solider who was saved from certain death by the intervention of a deceased family member. And discover why Ottawa's oldest building seems to be its most haunted.The tour ends where it began, with souvenirs and refreshments available for purchase.
Ottawa Spring Tulip Festival Bike Tour
The Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates the return of spring, with over a million displays of tulips planted throughout Canada's capital. This special bike tour is exclusive during this annual festival (May 12 to May 22) in Ottawa. Your guided tour lasts about 2 hours in total, starting at 65 Sparks St. Enjoy a leisurely bike ride at the historic Rideau Canal. After crossing the lock, ride on the other side of the Canal and cycle through the Arboretum. Once you arrive at Dow's Lake, you can leave the bikes with your guide and walk through the beautiful Tulip site. Then enjoy another stop at Lansdowne Park to view more tulips, before heading back to the start point.
Montreal to Ottawa Day Trip
Depart at 7am and enjoy a 2-hour drive to Ottawa. Upon arrival, visit Parliament Hill, the political and cultural center of Canada. Enjoy sightseeing on the Ottawa River, which defines the border between the Quebec and Ontario province.After lunch (not included), you will visit the Canadian Museum of History - the most popular and most visited museum in Canada. You'll then head to Rideau Hall, the official residence as well as the principal workplace of the Governor General of Canada since 1867. As one of the National Historic Sites of Canada, Rideau Hall is a national gathering. Afterwards, you'll have the opportunity visit the Royal Canadian Mint, where all hand-crafted collector and commemorative coins, gold bullion coins, and medals and medallions are produced. This tour will depart Canada’s capital around 6pm and arrive in Montreal’s Chinatown around 8pm.