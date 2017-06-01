Ottawa City Tour by Land and Water

Meet on the banks of the Ottawa River at Parliament Hill to begin your guided adventure through Ottawa and Gatineau. Colloquially known as “The Hill,” Parliament Hill serves as the seat of Canada’s federal government and is one of the city’s most visited attractions. You’ll learn more of these informative and entertaining tidbits after you board the amphibus, where a bilingual guide in French and English offers a full hour of humorous narration about the picturesque sites that dot your tour route. You’ll ride past Mill Street Brewery and the Canadian War Museum before crossing the river on Pont du Portage bridge into Gatineau, home to the Canadian Museum of Civilization and the Maurice Richard Statue—the last famous site you’ll hit before you drive right into the river!The amphibus gently eases into Ottawa River, where you can admire the sites you passed on land from an entirely different perspective. As you are propelled in a loop around the water, catch a glimpse of three of Ottawa’s striking bridges and Major’s Hill Park, home to the National Gallery of Canada and its iconic glass and granite façade. After you complete your nautical adventure, it’s back on land and across one of those bridges to the heart of Ottawa. Ride past other top Ottawa sights such as the prime minister’s residence, the tin-covered steeples of Ottawa’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica, and the bustling streets of ByWard Market. End the scenic journey across the Rideau Canal and back at Parliament Hill, where you bid adieu to your amphibus, newly armed with a greater appreciation for Ottawa’s streets and sights.