Home of the Governor General, Rideau Hall was built in the 1830s with grand additions made by successive governors. There are free 45-minute walking tours of the fancy residence, featuring anecdotes about the various goings-on over the years. Otherwise, from 8am to one hour before sunset, the grounds are free to be enjoyed at your leisure (as is the building between 3pm and 4:30pm in July and August).

Outside of the summer months, reservations are required for residence tours during weekdays.

At the main gate, the small changing-of-the-guard ceremony happens on the hour between 9am and 5pm from the end of June until the end of August.

Walk east along Sussex/Princess Dr to take a glance at Rockcliffe Village, Ottawa's swankiest neighborhood and home to prominent Canadians and most foreign diplomats.