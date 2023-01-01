Canadian Museum of History

Allow plenty of time to experience this high-tech, must-see museum across the river, in Hull, Québec. Documenting the history of Canada through a range of spectacular exhibits, it's an objective recounting of the nation's timeline from the perspectives of its Indigenous peoples, its colonial beginnings and today's rich multicultural diversity. Entry includes admission to the Canadian Children's Museum, based around a theme of 'the Great Adventure': over 30 exhibition spaces whisk kids off on a journey around the world.

Outside, there are stunning views of Parliament Hill across the river. The building's striking stone exterior has been sculpted into smooth ripples, like an undulating wave, to honor the indigenous belief that evil dwells in angled nooks. A variety of visiting hands-on exhibitions, events and state-of-the-art big-screen films maintain year-round appeal.

You can catch an Aqua-Taxi ferry there from Ottawa Locks.