Descriptions of Ottawa read like an appealing dating profile: dynamic, gregarious, bilingual, likes kids and long walks along the river. In person, the attractive capital fits the bill.
Allow plenty of time to experience this high-tech, must-see museum across the river, in Hull, Québec. Documenting the history of Canada through a range of…
The National Gallery is a work of art in itself: its striking ensemble of pink granite and glass spires echoes the ornate copper-topped towers of the…
Fascinating displays twist through the labyrinthine interior of this sculpture-like, modern museum, tracing Canada's military history with the nation's…
Vast, yawning archways, copper-topped turrets and Gothic-Revival gargoyles dominate the facade of the stunning lime-and-sandstone parliament buildings…
This imposing baronial building houses one of the world's best natural history collections, which the vast museum brings to life with modern and…
Home of the Governor General, Rideau Hall was built in the 1830s with grand additions made by successive governors. There are free 45-minute walking tours…
Nope, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum isn’t about the history of the pitchfork – it’s a fascinating experimental farm. The government-owned…
While the name sounds like Disney's newest attraction starring chipper red-jacketed policemen, the Musical Ride Centre is actually the stage where the…
