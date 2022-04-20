Ottawa

The rear of the Parliament of Canada

Overview

Descriptions of Ottawa read like an appealing dating profile: dynamic, gregarious, bilingual, likes kids and long walks along the river. In person, the attractive capital fits the bill.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • (GERMANY OUT) Hull: Canadian Museum of Civilisation(AuÃensicht)- 1996 col (Photo by Merten/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Canadian Museum of History

    Ottawa

    Allow plenty of time to experience this high-tech, must-see museum across the river, in Hull, Québec. Documenting the history of Canada through a range of…

  • Ottawa, Canada - September 17, 2017: Maman (1999) is a bronze, stainless steel, and marble sculpture by the artist Louise Bourgeois. It is in front of The National Gallery of Canada, located in the capital city of Ottawa, Ontario, is one of Canada's premier art galleries. 960641114

    National Gallery of Canada

    Ottawa

    The National Gallery is a work of art in itself: its striking ensemble of pink granite and glass spires echoes the ornate copper-topped towers of the…

  • Canadian War Museum, Ottawa, Ontario

    Canadian War Museum

    Ottawa

    Fascinating displays twist through the labyrinthine interior of this sculpture-like, modern museum, tracing Canada's military history with the nation's…

  • The Golden Parliament hill

    Parliament Hill

    Ottawa

    Vast, yawning archways, copper-topped turrets and Gothic-Revival gargoyles dominate the facade of the stunning lime-and-sandstone parliament buildings…

  • Dinosaur exhibits at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

    Canadian Museum of Nature

    Ottawa

    This imposing baronial building houses one of the world's best natural history collections, which the vast museum brings to life with modern and…

  • Rideau Hall

    Rideau Hall

    Ottawa

    Home of the Governor General, Rideau Hall was built in the 1830s with grand additions made by successive governors. There are free 45-minute walking tours…

  • Canada Agriculture & Food Museum

    Canada Agriculture & Food Museum

    Ottawa

    Nope, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum isn’t about the history of the pitchfork – it’s a fascinating experimental farm. The government-owned…

  • RCMP Musical Ride Centre

    RCMP Musical Ride Centre

    Ottawa

    While the name sounds like Disney's newest attraction starring chipper red-jacketed policemen, the Musical Ride Centre is actually the stage where the…

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Ottawa

Ottawa is known as a longstanding capital of winter fun

Skiing

Find out why winter is the best time to visit Ottawa with this guide to the season

Nov 24, 2021 • 4 min read

