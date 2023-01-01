RCMP Musical Ride Centre

While the name sounds like Disney's newest attraction starring chipper red-jacketed policemen, the Musical Ride Centre is actually the stage where the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (aka the Mounties) perfect their pageant. The public are welcome to tour the stables, museum and riding school, and to meet the riders and their steeds when they are in town. They tour extensively between May and October; check their schedule on the website. It's about 7km northeast of Centretown.