Welcome to Québec City
You can get a taste of the city in a single day, but linger at least a weekend if you can. The city’s compact size makes it ideal for walking, and it shines brightest when you slow down.
The main focus of your visit should be the Old Town, split between the Old Upper Town (Haute Ville), perched above the St Lawrence River on the Cap Diamant cliffs, and the Old Lower Town (Basse Ville), where Samuel de Champlain established the first French foothold in 1608. The Old Town is packed with museums, mansard-roofed houses and cobblestone streets just begging to be explored.
Outside the walls, through the historic town gates of Porte St-Louis and Porte St-Jean, four additional neighborhoods are easily accessible: St-Jean Baptiste, Colline Parlementaire, Montcalm and St-Roch, each boasting wonderful restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Also noteworthy here are the vast Plains of Abraham, where the British defeated the French in 1759; nowadays enshrined as a national park, this area offers superb recreational opportunities.
Québec City goes to great lengths to entertain visitors. All summer long, musicians, acrobats and actors in period costume take to the streets, while fantastic festivals fill the air with fireworks and song. In the coldest months of January and February, Québec’s Winter Carnival is arguably the biggest and most colorful winter festival around. Fall and spring bring beautiful foliage, dramatically reduced prices and thinner crowds.
Quebec City and Montmorency Falls Day Trip from Montreal
After pickup from your Montreal hotel, you’ll be taken 2.5 hours northeast by coach to Quebec City, the historic heart of French Canada located on the St Lawrence River. The oldest settlement in North America, this capital city’s charming narrow streets and quaint neighborhoods are steeped in fascinating history. On your sightseeing tour, your knowledgeable local guide will explain the history of Quebec City, which was founded as a fort by the French in the 1500s. Pass famous landmarks and historical treasures including picturesque Place Royale, Notre Dame Basilica, the Parliament Building, Ile d'Orleans and the Plains of Abraham, where the famous battle between the French and English took place in 1759. Visit the oldest quarter in North America, the Petit Champlain district, and admire views of Montmorency Falls, an incredible waterfall and emblem of the city seated between the Montmorency River and the St Lawrence River. This magnificent natural gem is taller than Niagara Falls! Enjoy free time after your tour to explore Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. During the months of May through October, you can choose to take a scenic 1.5-hour cruise on the St Lawrence River during your free time! Your tour ends with drop-off at your Montreal hotel.
Quebec Old City Walking Tour with Upper and Lower Towns
Conducted year-round, rain or shine, this walking tour starts in the Upper Town district of Old Quebec and finishes in the Lower Town. You'll discover Quebec City's history from 1608 to present on this enjoyable walking tour. While listening to the entertaining and informative commentary provided by your guide, you'll gain a sense of the day-to-day lives of the people who have lived in this lovely fortress city over the centuries. You will visit sites such as the Quebec Citadel, Chateau Frontenac, Quebec fortifications, Basilica Notre-Dame, Old Port and Place Royale.
Montmorency Falls and Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré from Quebec
Your countryside half-day trip follows Avenue Royale through the traditional villages and farms of the Beaupre Coast. On your tour, the entertaining commentary provided by your bilingual guide will help re-create the tranquil pace and way of life of bygone years. The half-day tour includes stops of 35/45 minutes each at Montmorency Falls and the basilica of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, with a short detour to the western tip of the Island of Orleans to visit the Chocolaterie. Other highlights include the Albert Gilles Copper Art Museum and Chez Marie's bread oven.
Quebec City Sightseeing Tour
Your friendly, knowledgeable guide will take you on a 2-hour Quebec City sightseeing tour by coach. Explore Old Quebec, the historic heart of French Canada, and soak up the quaint French atmosphere of narrow streets while hearing interesting stories and anecdotes from your guide about the city's history and culture. Stop by Place Royale -- what's known as the birthplace of French civilization in North America -- and admire the beautiful Plains of Abraham, where the famous battle between the French and English armies took place in 1759. Enjoy views of picturesque Place d'Armes and snap photos of the astounding Chateau Frontenac hotel. You'll also observe the city walls and learn about their important function centuries ago. Your bilingual guide will offer commentary in English and French, if there are French passengers on board.
Small-Group Quebec City Food Tour
Get a real sense of the flavor and culture of Quebec City on this tasty and educational food tour. During this 2.5-hour walking tour, enjoy authentic Quebec products while sampling the city’s specialties and delicacies at some of the most popular spots in town. You’ll visit seven venues and enjoy approx. 15 tastings. With a maximum group size of 15 people, this Quebec City food tour allows you to have a personalized experience. Follow your knowledgeable guide into the UNESCO World Heritage site of Old Quebec. Weave through narrow cobblestone streets lined with 17th- and 18th-century houses, and pass by leafy parks and historical plazas. Start your tasteful discovery at la Bûche, where they serve traditional Quebec cuisine with a modern twist! Then, at Le Tournebroche, try some organic rotisserie paired with wine. Stop at another local favorite to taste pure Canadian maple syrup. Meander into the chic and colorful neighborhood of St-Jean-Baptiste, where past meets the present, and home of the Parliament of Quebec, the Grand Theatre and the Park of French America. Stop for one of the best poutine in town at the Snack bar. Inside an earthy, funky French bistro, taste organic wine with rich morsels prepared in button, bacon and cheeses. Wrap up your tastings at a charming creperie and then a chocolate store and museum. You are encouraged to interact with your guide and ask as many questions as you like about the food or the neighborhood you are exploring. An enthralling culinary journey through Quebec City awaits you!
Quebec City Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Board the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 14 stops and enjoy a sightseeing tour around Quebec City that includes the historic district of Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Listen to live commentary and enjoy the convenience of onboard Wi-Fi to find out more fun facts. You can hop on and off as many times as you like within 1-day. Buses run from 9:30am to 4:00pm, giving you flexibility to explore the city at a pace that suits your schedule. Need some ideas to get started? Read on to get a feel for what you can see or do along the route. The tour loop starts at the main square of Place d’Armes (see below for a list of all stops). See the Ancien Palais de Justice (Old Courthouse) built in 1887, and journey back to the early days of New France at Place Royale. In OId Quebec, learn how city founder Samuel de Champlain set up the Habitation de Québec (think city development, 17th-century style) in 1608. Here, you can admire Notre-Dame-des-Victoires, North America’s oldest stone church dating back to 1688. Stroll around the waterfront quays of Old Port (Vieux-Port), or walk through the Plains of Abraham, part of Battlefields Park. At the southern end of Old Quebec, get off at the loop’s final stop and visit the Citadel of Québec, the largest fortress built by the British in North America that took 30 years to construct. Visit the beautifully preserved Fortifications of Quebec, restored 17th-century walls on top of a cliff towering over the St Lawrence River. Quebec City Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Place d'Armes: Musée du Fort, Musée de l'Amérique Francophone Quartier Nouvo Saint-Roch Musée de la Civilisation Place Royale: Bateau Louis-Jolliet, Centre d'Interprétation de la Place Royale, Notre-Dame des Victoires Marché du Vieux-Port (Old Port) Centre des Congrès Observatoire de la Capitale: Colline Parlementaire, Hôtel du Parlement, Fontaine de Tourny, Promenade des Premiers Ministres Manège Militaire: Plaines d'Abraham (Plains of Abraham), Maison de la Découverte, Colline Parlementaire Plaines d'Abraham: Citadelle of Québec (Citadel of Québec), Vestiges du Blockhaus, Promenade des Gouverneurs Musée des Beaux-arts: Plaines d'abraham, Maison Henry Stuart, Tours Martello, Jardins Jeanne d'Arc (Joan of Arc Gardens) Avenue Cartier Quartier Saint-Jean-Baptiste Place d'Youville: Palais Montcalm, Le Capitole, Lieu historique national des Fortifications-de-Québec (Fortifications of Quebec) Citadelle de Québec: Parc de l'Esplanade