Le Château Frontenac

Reputedly the world's most photographed hotel, this audaciously elegant structure was opened in 1893 by the Canadian Pacific Railway as part of its chain of luxury hotels. Its fabulous turrets, winding hallways and imposing wings graciously complement its dramatic location atop Cap Diamant, a cliff that cascades into the raging St Lawrence River. Over the years, it’s lured a never-ending lineup of luminaries, including Alfred Hitchcock, who chose this setting for the opening scene of his 1953 mystery I Confess.

In August 1943 and again in September 1944, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt met here with Canada's Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King to plot the final stages of WWII.