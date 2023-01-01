Parc de la Chute-Montmorency

The main draw at this national park 15km northeast of Québec City is the 83m-high Montmorency Falls. Entrance to the park is free, but parking ($7.25 to $10.65, depending on the season) and the cable car can make the average one-hour visit relatively costly. Of course, you can walk the circuit instead of taking the cable car. From the cable car’s lower station, the Promenade de la Chute leads to the Escalier Panoramique (Panoramic Staircase) with 487 steps. Good luck.