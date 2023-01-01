Montmorency Falls

This waterfall in Parc de la Chute-Montmorency is very close to the Québec City–side foot of the Pont de l'Île crossing over to the Île d’Orléans. It's definitely worth a stop. It’s 83m high, topping Niagara Falls by about 30m (though it’s not nearly as wide). What’s cool is walking over the falls on the suspension bridge to see (and hear) them thunder below. When the spray from the falls freezes in winter, it creates a 30m-high toboggan hill.

At the falls you’ll also find a heart-stopping zip line (adult/child $27/20.25) that shoots across the canyon in front of the falls and three levels of via ferrata (cable-aided protected climbing trails) costing from $33 to $49 for adults and $24.75 to $36.75 for children.

The falls are about 14km from Québec City. Montmorency is the terminus of Métrobus 800 from Place d'Youville.