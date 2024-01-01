Musée Naval de Québec

Québec City

Perhaps not everyone's cup of cha, this small museum in the Old Port area focuses on the shipping industry here, the Canadian navy and the participation of its sailors in WWII, especially D-Day. The semipermanent exhibition Héritiers des Guerres (Heirs of Wars) looks at the human cost of wars and the impact they have on our societies.

