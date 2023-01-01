Musée de la Civilisation

This world-class museum wows even before you’ve clapped your eyes on the exhibits. It is a fascinating mix of modern design that incorporates preexisting buildings with contemporary architecture. The permanent exhibits – ‘People of Québec: Then and Now' and 'This Is Our Story' on the province's Indigenous people today – are unique, sensitively curated and highly educational, with some clever interactive elements. At any given moment there’s an outstanding variety of rotating shows.

This is really the only museum in town that regularly focuses on contemporary issues and culture. Recent special exhibits have focused on topics as diverse as London and its culture on the eve of Brexit, the transformation of Québec City from a city of trappers to one of entrepreneurs, and the social history of Québec and the Québécois in 400 very ordinary objects. It’s a big place with lots of stunning stuff to see, so focus on only one or two exhibitions if you’re not planning to make a full day of it.