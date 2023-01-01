Now into its sixth decade, this minimuseum houses a 30-minute multimedia show that chronicles centuries of attacks on Québec City. It’s all played out on a model diorama that lights up in the middle of a minitheater. Even with seven projectors, it's not exactly high tech, but it does offer a quick, easy-to-grasp audiovisual survey of the battles that shaped Québec City’s history. English-language shows are held on the hour, French-language versions on the half-hour.