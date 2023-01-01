Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

Consecrated in 1804, this handsome church was the first Anglican cathedral built outside the British Isles. Designed by two officers from the British army’s military engineering corps, it is modeled on London's St Martin-in-the-Fields, with pews built of oak imported from Windsor Castle’s Great Park. The bell tower, an impressive 47m high, competes for attention with the Basilique Notre-Dame to the north. In season, guided tours ($6) depart between 10am and 4:30pm Monday to Saturday and 12:30pm and 4:30pm Sunday.

Upon the church's completion, King George III sent the cathedral a treasure chest of objects, including candlesticks, chalices and silver trays. The elaborateness of the gifts heading toward the New World sent London’s chattering classes atwitter. The silver collection is on permanent display. The royal box for the reigning monarch or her representative is located in the upper left balcony if you are facing the altar (look for the royal coat of arms).