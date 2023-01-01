This art-deco 'skyscraper,' modeled after New York City's Empire State Building, opened in 1929 and for decades the 80m, 17-story structure dominated the city skyline. It was named after the Price Brothers Company, a lumber company founded in 1816 that supplied the lucrative paper and pulp industries. Go into the lobby to admire the fine bronze friezes of loggers at work as well as the stunning coffered ceiling and its brass chandeliers.

The building was once owned by the city administration though today it is largely occupied by a large real-estate company. However, it remains the official residence of the premier of Québec, who uses the top two floors.