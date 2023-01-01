You'd never know from looking at it but this stately early-19th-century stone building held Canada's first modern prison before being converted into Morrin College in 1868. It later served as the national archives. Guided tours (adult/student $12/10) of two blocks of prison cells (yes, there were executions here), a magnificent Victorian-era library with books going back to the 16th century and College Hall depart at different times and on different days throughout the year; check the website.