Perched on a clifftop 60m above the St Lawrence River, this 425m-long boardwalk is a marvelous setting for a stroll, with spectacular, sweeping views. In summer it’s peppered with street performers; in winter it hosts a dramatic toboggan run. Near the statue of Samuel de Champlain, stairways descend to the excavations of Champlain’s second fort, which stood here from 1620 to 1635. Nearby, you can take the funicular to the Old Lower Town.