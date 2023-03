Begun in 1687 and named for French victories over the British in 1690 and 1711, this is North America's oldest stone church. It stands on the spot where Champlain set up his ‘Habitation,’ a small stockade, more than a century before the small church was completed in 1723. Inside are copies of paintings by Rubens and Van Dyck.

Hanging from the ceiling is a replica of a wooden ship called the Brézé, thought to be a good-luck charm for ocean crossings and battles with the Iroquois.