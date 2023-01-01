St-Louis Forts & Châteaux National Historic Site

Hidden underneath the Terrasse Dufferin are the ruins of four forts and two châteaus constructed by Samuel de Champlain and other early Québec residents between 1620 and 1694. These structures, excavated between 2005 and 2007, served as residences for the French and English governors of Québec for over 200 years before falling victim to bombardment, fire and neglect. In warm weather, Parks Canada offers twice-daily English-language tours of the archaeological site and the artifacts unearthed there.

Access the forts and châteaus either via the Frontenac Kiosk or the Lorne Kiosk.