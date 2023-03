An obligatory photo stop on any tour of the Old Lower Town, this whimsical multistory trompe-l'oeil mural was painted in 1998 by a group of artists from Québec and Lyon in France. Samuel de Champlain stands jauntily in the center of the scene, flanked by kids playing hockey, while Jacques Cartier peeks out through a 3rd-story window. The rest of the characters are famous Québécois writers, artists and religious figures. Step up to the wall and join them!