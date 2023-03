This glittering chapel just across from the Musée des Ursulines contains some of the finest wood carving in Québec and was gilded by the nuns themselves. French General Louis-Joseph Montcalm was buried here after he died in the decisive 1759 battle on the Plains of Abraham. However, in 2001 his remains were transferred to the cemetery at the Hôpital Général de Québec on Blvd Langelier to rest with those of his comrades-in-arms.