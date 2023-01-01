Part of the Fortifications of Québec National Historic Site and open in summer, this park along the Old Upper Town walls was chosen as the site for 18th-century French army barracks due to its strategic position opposite the plateau and the St Charles River, both of which could feed enemy soldiers into Québec City. Visit the Officers’ Quarters and the Dauphine Redoubt, where guides in period dress speak in character about life in the barracks.

Don't miss the huge 19th-century model of Québec City in the Arsenal Foundry. After the British conquest of New France, English soldiers moved in and remained here until 1871, when the site was converted into an ammunition factory for the Canadian army. The factory operated until 1964, and thousands of Canadians worked there during the World Wars.