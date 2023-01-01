Musée de l'Amérique Francophone

Anchor tenant of the 17th-century Séminaire de Québec, this breathtakingly thorough museum is purported to be Canada’s oldest. Enter via the awesome Chapelle du Musée (Museum Chapel), built in 1898 by Joseph-Ferdinand Peachy, who earlier built the Église St-Jean-Baptiste. Access the main building pavilion by underground tunnel and its three floors of exhibits exploring the diaspora of French-speaking people in North America, the early years of New France, and the work of artists and artisans here since 1930.

There's also a wonderful and telling short film on new-world history from a Québécois perspective.